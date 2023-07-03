O’FALLON, Mo. – Despite the heat, crowds are already out celebrating America’s birthday with a variety of fourth of July parties including those decked out in red, white, and blue at the annual Heritage and Freedom Fest.

In a nod to one of America’s pastimes, country music got crowds in the patriotic spirit.

“They bring joy,” said a little girl named Addie.

However, music wasn’t the only thing filling the air at the longtime community tradition.

Screams of joy, winning games and all-around family fun was the playlist for the this year’s Heritage and Freedom Fest in O’Fallon, Missouri.

“We’ve been playing games, grabbing corn dogs, just letting them ride as many rides as they can and seeing their faces when they’re done is awesome,” said attendee Jason Taylor.

“It’s way too hot!” said another attendee with her family.

Despite the hot weather, crowds were proud celebrating America’s birthday in style.

“He was wanting to wear all red, white and blue as much as possible including the face paint and then I had a neighbor make my shirt,” said attendee Tammy Holen.

The four-day festival also taking pride, in their name, by highlighting law enforcement and the military is their way of paying homage to those who gave everyone their heritage and freedom.

“It’s definitely a nice time to appreciate the family, I do have some family members that were military so thanking them for all that they’ve done, all the freedom that we now have because of them,” said attendee Mary Hermann.

The festivities continue at the Fest with Tuesday, July 4 dubbed “rock night” with a lineup of rock music ending with firework display at 9:30 p.m. at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex.

Parking is free with shuttles to the festival space.

