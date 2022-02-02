Crowds flock to Forest Park for snow day fun

ST. LOUIS — People came from far and wide around the St. Louis area to have fun in Forest Park, marking the first big snow day of the year.

It was a winter wonderland dream for those on Art Hill, which was jam-packed with families, kids, and even dogs. Residents like Tom Newport, of Richmond Heights, brought their sleds to enjoy the winter weather.

“It’s got all the qualities for a good sled, and so six bolts later, here we are,” Newport said. “I waxed it up and it just cruises down the hill, all the kids duck it in fear.”

A couple of minutes away, Steinberg Ice Skating Rink closed due to inclement weather. James Anderson, of Ladue, said he and his family were looking forward to ice skating.

“We were shocked that it’s closed on a perfect snowy night,” Anderson said.

Of course, that didn’t stop folks from making their own fun in Forest Park.

“My dad used to always bring me and my sister when we were little. So now, I like to come here with my friends,” said Webster Groves resident Lilly Sadlo, “It’s tradition, I love it here”

They came, they thawed, they conquered, snow day 2022 with more to come on Thursday.