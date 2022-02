ST. LOUIS – Crown Candy Kitchen was broken into either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Owner Andy Karandzieff posted a photo on Twitter showing that someone broke the glass of the front door.

“Well my days gone to [s***] thanks to a criminal,” Karandzieff wrote on Twitter at 7:11 a.m. He followed that with a tweet of a photo of the front door with glass shattered all over the floor and the caption, “Well this happened all for $10 in change.”