ST. LOUIS – Crown Candy Kitchen, a popular St. Louis lunch spot, has earned new praise from food aficionados for its classic sandwiches.

Yahoo recently repurposed a report from food specialists at Delish.com, titled “Where to find the most legendary sandwiches in the United States.” The article highlights eight highly-acclaimed sandwich stops around the nation, including Crown Candy.

According to the report, the BLT, the Reuben, and turkey and bacon melt are among the top choices and considered “some of [St. Louis] city’s best sandwiches to this day.”

Crown Candy was founded in 1913 and is St. Louis’ oldest-running soda fountain. A trip to the eatery is hard to complete without a handmade malt, shake or chocolate candy.

Crown Candy is located in the 1400 block of St. Louis Avenue in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Restaurant ownership has been passed along to generations of the family, currently led by Andy Karandzieff.

Other sandwich shops highlighted in the Delish.com report included restaurants in New York City, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Chicago.