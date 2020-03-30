Cunetto’s House of Pasta among Hill restaurants trying to survive in the pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Frank Cunetto, his sons, and his wife are working around the clock to make food for carry-out service.

They are trying to survive financially since the stay at home orders went into place and customers were no longer allowed in the building.

Frank says he's one of the lucky ones because he owns his building and doesn't have to pay rent. But he had to lay off about 80 employees. He says they can maintain financially for about 30 days, but if this goes longer, it is anyone's guess.

Frank says they're making enough to pay vendors what they can.

Cunetto's House of Pasta is like many popular restaurants on the Hill trying to navigate through this difficult and crippling financial crisis because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Frank says the public has been wonderful. They had a lot of business with carry-out orders. They ended up closing on Saturday night because Frank said they needed to make more sauce and he and his family were simply worn out.