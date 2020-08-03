Masks required in St. Louis and some curbside voting available for Missouri’s primary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson invited Democratic Director at the Board of Elections, Ben Borgmeyer, to speak with her during a regularly scheduled Facebook live broadcast. He clarified some of the questions surrounding voting during a pandemic in the city of St. Louis.

Polls will be open from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm Tuesday. Masks will be required for everyone.

Borgmeyer said that they are taking action to make voting safer. PPE is being has been installed at polling places. There is plexiglass to separate poll workers from voters. Signs are also posted to help people maintain social distancing.

A page of frequently asked questions about Tuesday’s primary is posted to the city’s website. It has a lot of answers that people are looking for before they head to the polls. There are also answers about the absentee ballot process there.

There will be curbside voting is available at all polls. A buzzer located outside all facilities will summon poll workers to your vehicle. But, curbside voting should only be used by people experiencing COVID-19 symproms.

“Signs posted around the polling places will ask symptomatic voters to not enter the polling place. Curbside voting, available at all polling places, should be utilized by the voter to minimize contact with voters and poll workers.” City of St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners

Borgmeyer says that if you still have an absentee ballot at home that you have not sent in then you should bring it with you when voting in person. The deadline to bring them to the Board of Elections is at 5:00 pm today. You need to have any unused absentee ballots with you in order to vote in person. That way they can dispose of them properly and make it possible for you to cast a ballot.

Based on the number of absentee ballots received there should be a decent turnout on Tuesday. There appears to be high interest in a number of races.

Some people are wondering if their ballot sent in the mail ever got to the board of elections. Borgmeyer says that absentee ballots are tracked. You can call the board of elections to see if they received your ballot here.

Some polling places have moved. You can check to see if your polling place has moved here. Call them at: (314) 622-4336.

