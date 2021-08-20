Cure Violence works to curb violence against women in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – In most areas, at some point, there was a “code” that women and children were off-limits when it came to gruesome acts of violence, but over the past month, we’ve shown you crime scenes where women were the victims.

These are all real women whose lives have been cut short.

30-year-old Nakita Burns was killed in a double shooting in the Penrose neighborhood.

27-year-old Charlisa Turner of St. Louis was shot and killed in north St. Louis County. Police believe this was a domestic incident.

Two women were shot to death in Ferguson in the Forestwood neighborhood in a domestic incident. In the Greater Ville neighborhood, 56-year-old Robin Perry died from gunshot wounds to the back.

26-year-old Victoria Manisco was stabbed to death in the Carondelet neighborhood.

27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her daughter Da’Nyla shot to death north of fairground park by the same suspect in the prior act of violence.

The organization cure violence is only targeting Dutchtown, Wells Goodfellow, Hamilton Heights, and Walnut Park right now. Each section covers a 10 by 10 block where they work to prevent gun violence.

St. Louis City’s Health Director Dr. Frederick Echols explained why women are being targeted at this rate.

“Intimate partner violence has been a public health issue for quite some time. This is a very complex issue. There are a lot of factors that increase an individual’s risk for being a victim of intimate partner violence. Our goal is to make sure that we’re communicating information to the community about what resources are available,” Echols said.

Some of the motives for these murders are unknown at this time. Dr. Echols mentioned tension, stress, and a lack of resources during the pandemic have caused a spike in these types of crimes, but it’s not necessarily new.