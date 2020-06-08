Breaking News
Curfew lifted in St. Louis ‘effective immediately’

Missouri

St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson lifted a citywide curfew less than a week after implementing the measure in the wake of large-scale protests in the region and across the nation.

The curfew was enacted Tuesday, June 2. The previous evening saw dozens of businesses vandalized, four St. Louis officers shot near police headquarters, and a retired police captain gunned down while working security at a pawn shop.

Last week, the mayor apologized to local business owners for instituting a curfew just after they reopened their shops, stores, and restaurants following the coronavirus shutdown.

The protests were spurred by the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed by police while being arrested.

Video of the arrest shows a white police officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a black man, for nearly nine minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death. The latter charge was later upgraded to second-degree murder.

Three other Minneapolis police officers who were involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired and have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd’s death reignited protests nationwide in the struggle against police violence and institutional racism in America.

