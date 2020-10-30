Custodian saves child in runaway stroller at Parkway Early Childhood Center

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A Parkway Early Childhood Center custodian kept one mother’s worst nightmare from being realized last week.

Rasim Ekic, rescued a child whose stroller went rolling down the hill. The child’s mother was managing her four children in the parking lot of the early childhood center when she thought the foot lock on the stroller was in place, but it wasn’t. Ekic jumped over a bench and grabbed the stroller before it crashed into a pole.

Parkway said all of the children are safe and the mom was very grateful.