ST. LOUIS — Christmas season is finally here and families from all over the region came out to Ted Drewes not only for the custard but to get their Canadian Christmas trees.

“We’ve got some wonderful trees. They are nice and fresh. Growing season was great for these trees. So this is our time to shine for Christmas season,” said Travis Dillon.

Customers came out excited about the sale and some made the sale a tradition.

“We come every year, so it has become a tradition. It’s been our 6 or 7 year doing this so its been really special,” said Jessica Reynolds.

They are expecting to have around 5,000 Christmas trees this year. They will have a plethora of options to choose from.

“I want to make sure everyone knows the custard is open as well. There is nothing really better than having a hot fudge Sunday with pecans and walking around looking at Christmas trees,” said Travis Dillon.

The owner anticipates that due to high demand, the trees will only be here for one to two weeks.