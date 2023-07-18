ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate the early Tuesday morning shooting death of Iyez Ahmed. The 22-year-old clerk was shot and killed while working at a gas station located near the corner of Berthold and Hampton Avenues.

“He was a good kid,” said Michael Wightman, a regular customer. “He would help anyone.”

Regular customers said Ahmed worked at the station for several years. They recall him always being friendly and professional.

Police reported a person of interest had escaped police custody Tuesday. Jataveion Scott, 19, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark jeans with a tear on the right, and no shoes. He was handcuffed behind his back and running south near the Peabody housing complex, according to police.

Police said Ahmed noticed suspects trying to break into his car parked at the gas station. When he began to confront them, he was shot and killed.

“He was nice,” said Christine Dixon, a customer. “He was good at his job, and I just can’t believe someone would do this.”

Michael Hurst is a regular customer of the gas station. He said suspects once tried to take his cell phone after he left the device inside the car, so he could pay for his gas. Ahmed ran to Hurst’s defense.

“He came out of the store chasing them off the car, even though they had a gun.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the SLMPD Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).