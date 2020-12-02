Customers receive ticket refunds for events affected by COVID

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Concert goers lined up at the Enterprise Center Tuesday morning to get refunds from concerts and events that are now-canceled, postponed, or rescheduled.

According to the Enterprise Center, guests must bring their original event tickets, driver’s license or state-issued ID, and their original method of payment, if other than cash, for the refund to be processed.

For music fans, it cuts like a knife to not see a Canadian rock star like Bryan Adams.

“It was Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams and normally I’m not as excited about the opener as I am the headliner,” Heather Feldewerth, a ticket holder said. “But it was Bryan Adams and I was really excited about that too.”

For sports fans, COVID also crashed the party for the Blues Stanley Cup championship celebration.

“I’m thankful to get my money back off the tickets,” Bernard Swanson who was getting a ticket refund said. “I understand the coronavirus and all of that, but at least now I’m done with this one and I will wait until next year when things are better.”

The concert-goers were all happy to be refunded their money, but they missed the live experience with a crowd.

Customers will be able to get refunds through Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.