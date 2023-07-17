ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Police are asking the public to stay away from a juvenile coyote spotted near the entrance to the Tartan Green subdivision. Officers shared pictures and this message to their Facebook page.
Tartan Green residents:
- Please don’t try to pet him. (He’s so cute though.)
- Please don’t feed him. (Look at that face!)
- Please don’t try to pick him up. (He will bite you.)
- Wildlife Rescue is going to attempt to trap him and treat him. If you see him on your property, Wildlife Rescue suggests that you make loud noises to scare him off and be consistent so that this little guy knows he’s not welcome at your house. Photos taken this morning at the subdivision entrance.