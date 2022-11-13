ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Public Schools’ Superintendent, Dr. Kelvin Adams, said virtual classes will resume Monday, November 14, while administrators work to finalize plans on when and where students can return to class in person.

The district shared that COCA, a top arts education facility and longtime district partner, will house CVPA faculty and staff, allowing them to collaborate in both the virtual teaching process and to work on plans for the weeks following Thanksgiving break.

CVPA Principal, Dr. Kacy Shahid will be leading that work, with plans to get more input from parents and have a roadmap for the remainder of the year laid out prior to the break. Plans for the remainder of the semester, and a return to in-person learning for CVPA, are expected to be announced prior to the Thanksgiving break.

Just last week, students and the community came together to heal after the tragic shooting at the high school. Teachers, police officers, students, and the families of Alexzandria Bell and Jean Kuczka all attended the rally to signify the theme – A Family Undivided.

All SLPS schools are closed the week of November 21, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.