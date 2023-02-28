JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Students from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School will travel to Jefferson City on Tuesday morning.

It’s been four months since a student and teacher lost their lives in a school shooting at Central VPA. Several dozen teens and one of their teachers are making the trip to the Missouri State Capital later Tuesday morning.

They’re interested in having a conversation about red flag laws, which would allow a gun to be taken from a mentally ill person.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The shooting took the life of 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and beloved teacher Jean Kuczka. Three others were also wounded by gunfire. Other students were injured jumping out of windows in an effort to escape. The gunman, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, was also killed.

Police shared that they were called to Harris’ home just days before the shooting. The 19-year-old former student had documented mental health issues, and his own mom called police in an effort to remove the assault rifle he had bought.

Under current Missouri law, officers could not legally confiscate the weapon.

Students will leave from CVPA at 7:00 a.m., arrive at the capitol at 9:00 a.m., and be there for a rally on the south steps at 11:00 a.m.