ST. LOUIS – Students and alumni of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School plan a march for justice this Sunday. It’s a call for stricter gun safety laws after a deadly shooting at the school last week.

The march starts at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the school’s track and field. The school is located at 3125 S. Kingshighway Boulevard. Organizers have released a map of the march for traffic considerations.

A lantern release is also planned for Sunday afternoon in memory of teacher Jean Kuczka and student Alexzandria Bell, both who died in the Oct. 24 shooting.

“The spirit of CVAP is strong and let’s remember that through the arts, we can heal together,” said Lyah LeFlore-Ituen, President & CEO The Arts And Education Council Of St. Louis and CVPA Class of 1987. “Words are no longer enough. It’s imperative we have real and lasting action and effective bipartisan legislation. Our children and our educators deserve better.”

While students and alumni advocate for more action over gun control, some Missouri legislators have also expressed the need to make it a top priority in the next legislative session. Several Missouri lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Mike Parson’s office demanding action, and some are planning to pre-file ‘red flag law’ legislation next month.