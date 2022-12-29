ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the most beloved St. Louis area restaurants has temporarily closed after a pipe burst during the extreme cold. It is not clear when the Shaved Duck will reopen.

There is extensive damage to the restaurant. The business will be closed as they work on repairs.

This message is posted to their website:

“We are closed but working hard to be open again soon!!! We experienced significant damage from burst pipe over the holidays!! So sorry folks we are doing everything we can to be open ASAP!! Ally Nisbet, Owner”

FOX 2 recently featured an article on the eating establishment. It seems Food Network star and “Flavortown” mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for the restaurant. His favorite place in Missouri is The Shaved Duck.

The Shaved Duck prides itself on award-winning ribs, brisket burnt ends and other BBQ options. The restaurant is located in the Tower Grove East neighborhood in St. Louis.

Plumbers across the Missouri and Illinois area are being overwhelmed with calls for service to fix busted, frozen pipes. According to Maurice Holmes of American Plumbing LLC, the phones have been ringing off the hook.