Damage in several communities after powerful storms rock St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– Intense storms late Saturday afternoon left behind significant damage in several areas around St. Louis.

Chesterfield was among the areas hit hard by the storms.

Chesterfield Police tell us more than 50 trees are down throughout the city and parts of Chesterfield are without power.

Overall, the storms knocked out power to more than 30,000 people in our region.

There was debris all over many streets and yards in Chesterfield.

One home on Highcroft Drive at Howehill Court took a direct hit when a tree was uprooted by the storms and fell onto the house.

Neighbor Linda Lau saw it all happen.

“The tree just kind of lifted up a little bit then sat back down. And then it went all the way very slow,” explained Linda.

Another tree snapped across the street falling into the Greer family’s backyard and damaging a fence.

“My dad came into my room saying come look at all the destruction outside and then he pulled up my window and I just saw a tree crashed down in our front yard. And then he said come take a look at the backyard and I just saw another tree crashed and I saw our friend’s fence broken and I started freaking out,” said nine year old Caroline Greer.

Her dad Chris Greer added about the storm, “Not too much lightning, not too much thunder, just high winds and that’s pretty much it. Just stuff falling everywhere.”

An official with the Monarch Fire Protection District in Chesterfield tells us crews there ran on some two dozen storm related calls.

Fortunately we have no reports of serious injuries.

“Cut a couple trees down, clean it up and move on,” said Chris Greer.

Officials in St. Peters say that area is experiencing low water pressure to no water in the city after a power outage at a water facility there.

Authorities are asking residents to conserve water and there is now a voluntary boil order in effect for that area.