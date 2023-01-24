ST. LOUIS – Dan Isom, who has served as interim public safety director for the city of St. Louis for two years, is stepping down from the role.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced the decision Tuesday in a news briefing over public safety. Isom’s last day in his role will be Feb. 11.

Prior to his responsibilities as interim public safety director, Isom previously served as the St. Louis’ Police Commissioner & Chief from 2008 to 2013.

Charles Coyle, longtime deputy fire chief and fire marshal, will become the next interim public safety director. A nationwide search is underway to fill the position permenantly, per Jones.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.