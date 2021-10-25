Dancer on FOX’s Big Leap to perform at Touhill for ‘An Evening of Ballet Stars’

ST. LOUIS– A dancer on the FOX hit The Big Leap will be performing in St. Louis as part of Dance St. Louis’ An Evening of Ballet Stars 3.

Fabrice Calmels is the Guinness World Record holder for the “Tallest Ballet Dancer in the World.” He is also on The Big Leap as Claude. She also was a lead dancer with The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for 18 years. She was also a guest judge on So You Think You Can Dance.

An Evening of Ballet Stars 3 is a one-night-only performance featuring some of the principal dancers from some of America’s most iconic and prestigious ballet companies.

An Evening of Ballet Stars 3 is Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. All tickets are $55 and are available through MetroTix.