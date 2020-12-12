Dancing Santas rock down Clayton streets for Christmas toy drive

CLAYTON, Mo. – Every year, the Clayton Police Department teams up with the fire department and other city organizations to raise money and toys for Toys for Tots.

The department said they like to do something big at the end of the fundraiser.

This year, they called on the Hip Hop Mamas who came dressed in Santa suits with all the right moves.

The Santas danced in the streets of Clayton while taking donations for Toys for Tots.

The toy drive was supposed to end Friday, but the Santas danced a little life back into everyone and the Clayton Police Department extended the toy drive until Saturday.