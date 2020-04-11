Dardenne Prairie church asks for parishioner selfies to fill the pews for virtual Easter service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. – The chapel is open here at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dardenne Prairie. Easter service will be online and on television. The congregation will be here, even while they’re at home.

It’s the perception of the parish, that they’re there in Dardenne Prairie, even if they’re only online.

“We live stream our services for holy week,” said Monsignor Ted Wojcicki, pastor at Immaculate Conception Dardenne. “So, we’ll be live streaming our service at 3 p.m.”

On Good Friday in St. Charles County, the chapel was open to those following social distancing; but public masses are suspended through the end of April.

Since Easter services won’t be held in person, they’re doing fellowship via photos.

Almost 5,000 families, a parish of 15,000 members, sending selfies during this social distancing filling the pews.

“To help the parishioners feel more like they’re still in church physically even though they’re not, we told them to send in selfies,” said Monsignor Wojcicki. “It’s very surreal saying mass without a congregation. I’m comfortable having mass in front of a thousand people, not so comfortable doing it without any people there but I’m getting used to it.”

Christians keeping the faith through wife and internet come Sunday’s services and making their physical presence known through creativity and card stock.

“It reminds me when I’m up saying my prayers privately, I wish it were publicly, but privately I’m thinking about them in a more specific way because I see their images,” says Wojcicki. “So yes, it makes the parish family as tangible as it can be under the circumstances.”