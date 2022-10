ST. LOUIS – Following Tuesday night’s final debate, Republican candidate Darren Bailey is wasting no time getting back on the campaign trail.

He’s making a stop in Litchfield and Belleville Wednesday. It’s part of his Get Out The Vote Bus Tour across Illinois. Bailey will be visiting Litchfield at noon at the Pizza Man restaurant, it’s on West Union Avenue.

Then later this evening at 6:00 p.m., he’ll stop by Belleville’s Public Square