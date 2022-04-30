SOUTH ST. LOUIS, MO- Das Bevo holds their 1st annual Mai Fest celebrating the start of spring and Biergarten. With spring comes the start of patio season again.

Plenty of people taking advantage of that with a beer in hand soaking up the sun and fun at Das Bevo’s iconic Biergarten.

Das Bevo is known for their big Oktoberfest but now they’ve decided to add a springtime version with Maifest. The event is a German celebration of may and the start of spring.



In the shadow of the iconic windmill, with beer in hand and lederhosen on, people pack the patio. A German polka band got everyone on their feet. Some of them stayed standing taking part in a stein-holding contest with partner Urban Chestnut Brewery.



Das Bevo management says they will definitely bring it back next year.

“It’s really nice that we’re able to have this whole beer garden filled with people, family all ages be able to come out and hang out and I just think everyone is really excited to be outside, I know we’ve had a really long winter and there’s been a lot of rain recently so it’s nice to have a sunshine day,” said Das Bevo, events coordinator, Cassidy Bringle.



Maifest runs until 10:00 Saturday night. The event is free and starts up again on Sunday. from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm.