Dashcam video of officer shot six times now incorporated into police training

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – It is jarring and, at times, graphic. But police believe a 12-minute video of a Webster Groves officer who was shot six times could possibly help save lives.

The Webster Groves Police Department is incorporating the dashcam footage into its police training.

The video shows Officer Brendan McGahan survive what was undoubtedly the most harrowing experience of his life.

McGahan approached what appeared to be a stranded driver on Interstate 44 on May 5, 2020. The driver, Qavon Webb, can be seen on video opening his car door. He shot McGahan six times, once in the chest.

But it was McGahan’s training and tactics that helped him survive, his department said.

After being hit several times, McGahan shot and killed the suspect.

And now, the footage from that incident is being played for officers as a teaching tool.

“Getting them in the right mindset to stay in the fight, to win a fight when their life is on the line, like Officer McGahan’s was,” Captain Gregory Perks said.

Perks is Division Commander of the department’s Criminal Investigations and Support Services.

He was also McGahan’s direct supervisor the night the 37-year-old officer and seven-year veteran of the department was shot.

“Your heart sinks. Your gut sinks,” Perks said. “My job now is to make sure we have the funding, training, equipment to make sure they get the best training possible.”

One of the key things critical to McGahan’s survival was his body armor.

“He was shot six times. And the first shot hit him directly in the chest plate. His ballistic body armor stopped that round and saved his life. Without that body armor, Officer McGahan would not have made it home that night,” Perks said.

Ballistic body armor is so important, it been mandatory for officers since 2003, Perks said.

What McGahan wore that night was one of several things covered in the quarterly training sessions.

“Firearms training is key. Generalized tactics, the way we approach a car. Radio traffic. There are so many things from that type of video and that type of situation. To train and make our police officers better and safer on the streets,” Perks said.

This week, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced it would not file charges against McGahan, saying that the officer’s lethal use of force was justified.

Perks said McGahan’s experience highlights the dangers officers face on a daily basis.

“We never know what that tour of duty is going to bring,” he said. “And that’s the reality for every one of us that wears a badge. We understand that risk, and we still do it.”