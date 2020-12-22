Dashcam video shows Webster Groves officer who was shot six times – and survived

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Dramatic video shows the moments when a Webster Groves police officer was repeatedly shot by a motorist.

Officer Brendan McGahan fired back at Qavon Webb. Webb died at the scene.

The dashcam video—which happened in May—was released by Webster Groves police on Monday.

McGahan had stopped to assist what appeared to be a stranded motorist along Interstate 44 on the evening of May 5.

The driver, Webb, can be seen opening his car door. He then shoots McGahan six times. One of those shots went directly to McGahan’s chest.

McGahan falls to the ground and Webb walks toward him, circling the officer. McGahan fires back and the Webb dies at the scene.

Even after he was shot six times, the wounded officer managed to put a tourniquet to his arm.

St. Louis Police Sgt. Charles Lowe can relate to McGahan’s experience. The sergeant was ambushed and shot by a pair of suspects in the Central West End in the summer of 2015.

His immediate response to McGahan’s miracle of survival?

“Vests save lives,” Lowe said. “I’m here because my vest and my equipment worked.”

Like any piece of equipment, Lowe added, it must be used properly to work. But he said McGahan’s wearing body armor meant the difference between life and death.