Dating app robberies prompt public safety alert in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Metropolitan Police issued a public safety alert after two August robberies involving people meeting on a dating app.

The incidents happened on Cote Brilliants on August 17.

Investigators say those incidents involved a suspect named “D” that had been meeting women on the MegaPersonals dating app for consensual sex. Police say “D” would then rob the women.

Police also issued a public safety alert about sex workers being shot at in the city.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers immediately at 866-371-TIPS (8477).