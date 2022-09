ST. LOUIS – The man convicted in the murder of his disabled nine-year-old son will be sentenced Tuesday.

In July, a jury found Dawan Ferguson guilty of first-degree murder. His son Christian had a genetic disorder and disappeared in 2009. Ferguson claimed he was kidnapped after his car was stolen. An investigator said Christian would likely have died within 72 hours without his medication.

Tuesday morning, Ferguson will be sentenced at the St. Louis County Courthouse.