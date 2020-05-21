‘Dawn chorus’ is an early morning springtime phenomenon

ST. LOUIS – Spring is a beautiful time of year, from the weather warming up and flowers blooming, to birds singing their songs. Have you ever noticed how suddenly the birds start singing all at once in the morning?

“The dawn chorus is an amazing phenomenon that occurs this time of year during the spring. It can start as early as April and go through June. And it’s a period of the morning, usually actually before sunrise,” said Dan Zarlenga, the Missouri Department of Conservation. “It’s this incredible song of birds; singing all at the same time.”

This is a phenomenon that’s unique to the spring season. And there’s a reason why.

“They’re establishing their territory, saying, ‘This is where I live, you stay away.’ They’re also doing that to attract mates and advertise their attractiveness to mates,” Zarlenga said. “A bird singing the loudest and the clearest is more competitive than a bird that is not singing quite as loud.”

This chorus of birds happens in the morning hours because at that time of day the air tends to be still and other activity tends to be lower so the birds’ songs can carry better.

With many still working from home and the kids out of school it’s a great activity to enjoy as a family. You can just stay home, open the windows and listen to this amazing chorus. The best time to hear the dawn chorus is before the sun rises, so you’ll want to get up around 5 a.m.

While it means an early start to the day, it’s something you can enjoy from your own backyard or maybe at a local park.