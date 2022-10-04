ST CHARLES, Mo. – An emotional testimony continues in the penalty phase for the man convicted of killing his girlfriend, her two kids, and their grandmother.

Richard Emery could be sentenced to death, as the defense is still calling witnesses to the stand. On day two of the penalty phase, we heard from Emery’s mother, a medical expert,

and several of his friends who still support him.

A jury found Emery guilty on four counts of first-degree murder on Friday, September 30. The defense does not dispute the fact that Emery killed his girlfriend, Kate Kasten, her two children from a previous relationship, 10-year-old Jonathan and 8-year-old Zoe, and Kate’s mother Jane Moeckel. This happened days after Christmas in 2018.

This week, jurors will have to consider whether Emery should be put to death or spend the rest of his life in prison. Emery’s friends and family took the stand Monday, October 3. He met Aaron Klaser at a car club a decade ago. They bonded over their interest in cars and the fact they both had military experience.

“This is where the bite for sure ends,” Klaser said. “My brain tries to do conspiracy theories and come up with excuses for him, and that alone speaks to me about his character, and I can’t in good conscience sit by and watch someone that I thought was a good person get sentenced to death.”

As soon as testimony wraps up, the judge will send the jury back to deliberate. Again, St. Charles prosecutors want the death penalty, while the defense is asking for life without parole.