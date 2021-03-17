Day after triple shooting, Old North St. Louis business owner says hearing gunshots is not uncommon

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are still looking for whoever shot three individuals in a car, killing two men.

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to three people shot inside of a vehicle nearby at N. 9th and Warren streets. Police learned the victims drove a few blocks to that location after being shot in the 1100 block of Montgomery.

Veronica Holden has lived in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood where the shooting happened for 20 years and has owned La Mancha Coffeehouse for the last decade.

Holden said the loss of life is unfortunate but it’s not uncommon to hear gunfire in the neighborhood.

“Most of the violence stays within the drug community,” Holden said. “So, if you are not dealing and not buying, you don’t have a problem.

She said, as a community, they talk about what the solution is and they think it lies in a strong police presence and getting people to care about the neighborhood, themselves, and others.

Yet Holden said it’s not the guns in the neighborhood that scare her most. It’s the likelihood of getting hit by a speeding car. She said every day, cars run stop signs and race down neighborhood streets at 60 miles per hour.

“We have so many people killed in a hit and run, we have pedestrians killed at least once a year,” she said.

Holden watches it out her coffee shop window and sees how the speed and violence are all connected to not caring about other people’s lives.

Police have not identified the two men killed in the shooting. If you know anything about the shooting, you can call St. Louis Police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.