ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is a day of remembrance for the victims of last year’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

October 24, 2022, is a day most people in the St. Louis area will never forget. A former student shot his way into the school. Claiming the lives of student Alexzandria Bell and beloved teacher Jean Kuzuka. As a result of the lingering trauma, classes at CVPA are canceled Tuesday, as well as at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which shares its campus.

The district is commemorating the tragic day with a focus on healing. District officials are ensuring grief counselors will be available to provide support for students and staff who continue to grapple with the lingering pain, trauma, and stress from the shooting. In honor of 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuzuka’s memory, her alma mater, Lindbergh High School, recently established the ‘Jean Kuzuka Memorial Scholarship.’

She taught health, PE, and personal finance and worked at CVPA for 14 years. She was a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Alexzandria Bell was a 15-year-old sophomore. Her friends called her creative, outspoken, bold, and bright. She loved to dance, and the color purple. Several others were injured in the shooting.

Ahead of this solemn day, the superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools sent a heartfelt letter to families, acknowledging the pain and grief people still have:

“In the face of adversity, our community has demonstrated remarkable resilience and strength, SLPS Superintendent Dr. Keisha Scarlett said” “Together, we have taken steps towards healing from that fateful day.”

FOX 2 will be speaking with school officials later Tuesday morning about how they’ve been supporting students, teachers, and families impacted by the tragedy over the past year and will have coverage throughout the day.