ST. LOUIS – It’s day two of deliberation in the murder-for-hire trial of former reality TV star Tim Norman.

The fate of the former 43-year-old “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” star now rests in the hands of the jury.

Tim Norman faces two counts of murder-for-hire and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Norman testified in his own defense on the final day of testimony and said he never paid anyone and would never hurt his nephew.

On Thursday, jurors were directed to return to the jury room and resume deliberations. The jurors sent several notes to the judge, including one asking to see Tim Norman’s cell phone records of about 7,000 pages. Also, they asked to see all the evidence submitted by Darrell Howard, the insurance agent.

The jurors also requested other evidence presented at trial. The judge said the jury would have to rely on memory. They also asked the judge why there was no mention of the cooperation agreement with Darrell Howard. The judge informed jurors again that they should be guided by their own recollections of the evidence and the law. The defense asked the judge for a mistrial, but the judge denied the request.

Investigators said Norman hired a hitman to kill his nephew, Andre Montgomery, in 2016. They said Norman then tried to collect a life insurance claim.

Norman testified that 18 months before the killing, he brought his nephew to St. Louis, paid his rent, and enrolled him in music school. He cut him off financially after Montgomery stopped going to work and school.

The defense called several witnesses to the stand, including a character witness and former Sweetie Pie’s employees who said the two were close.

The defense also questioned the credibility of key witnesses, Terica Ellis and Travell Hill. In closing arguments on Wednesday, the defense told the jury that the prosecution did not prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” and that Norman did not commit the crime.

Prosecutors said Norman met with Hill before the murder and paid Hill $5,000. Hill admitted to killing Montgomery.