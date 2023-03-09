ST. LOUIS – We’re just a few days away from the start of daylight saving time, and this time the spring forward may be permanent.

The senate passed the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ last year to make daylight saving time permanent, but it still needs to go through the house and be signed by the president. Some say the change is a long time coming.

At the same time, some health experts are warning it could harm public health, affecting the body and social clock. Others say that’s already happening twice a year.