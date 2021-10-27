De Soto apartment fire sends one to the hospital Wednesday morning

DE SOTO, Mo. – One person was taken to the hospital and multiple others were treated for injuries at the scene of an apartment fire in De Soto, Missouri early Wednesday morning.

De Soto Fire Department Chief James Maupin said they received a call for the fire at 2:07 a.m.

There was heavy smoke on the third floor. Now they are waiting for the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office to conduct the investigation.

The incident was taken to a second-alarm fire. Maupin said this happened in order to get additional manpower, additional ariel ladders in case firefighters needed to gain access to more of the building.

The smoke detectors did work, but they did not alert all occupants.

FOX 2's Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.