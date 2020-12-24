De Soto boil advisory from recycling center fire lifted

Missouri

DE SOTO, Mo. – The City of De Soto announced Thursday the precautionary boil advisory caused by the recycling center fire Tuesday has been lifted.

The city made the announcement at about 12 p.m.

The fire started in the 100 block of Clement Street. A trailer caught fire and quickly spread to the Proud Veteran Resources and Recycling.

No one was injured.

