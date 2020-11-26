De Soto officers charged with attacking inmate

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Two De Soto police officers and a former officer have been charged for allegedly attacking a jail inmate back in September.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that officers Bethany Zarcone and James Daly are accused of assaulting a man while booking him into the jail.

Charging documents say Daly held the handcuffed-victim by his hair and neck, then pushed him onto a bench while still holding his neck.

The sheriff’s office says the third officer, Allayna Campbell, is accused of tampering with physical evidence.