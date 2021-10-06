De Soto student brought gun to school twice last week

ST. LOUIS– The De Soto School District sent a letter home yesterday about a student bringing a gun to school twice last week. It happened at the junior high school last Wednesday and Friday.

The Jefferson County Resource Officer and police began investigating and confirmed a 7th-grade boy brought a 9mm pistol to school.

The student was removed from school and the district is reviewing its policy for appropriate discipline. The district says possession of a firearm breaches the trust of the school, community, violates board policy, and adds unnecessary danger to our students.

The district says it takes any threats to the safety of its students and staff seriously and will investigate carefully each time.