Dead body recovered from vehicle, two people rescued from Missouri flood waters

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Clinton County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office rescued two people from flood waters and recovered a dead body from a vehicle Saturday morning.

Deputies and the Gower Fire Water Rescue Team were called to NW County Line Road on calls of a water rescue for a vehicle in the flood waters.

No information is available for the victim at this time.

Once flood waters receded, Clinton County Coroner Lee Hanks and Sheriff Larry Fish waded into the water to recover the vehicle.

The incident continues to be investigated and FOX4 will update the story when details become available.