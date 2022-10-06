ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Dead & Company will be stopping in St. Louis during their final tour. The band is playing the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Wednesday, June, 7, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m.

Dead & Company was formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir joined forces with artist and musician John Mayer, Allman Brothers’ bassist Oteil Burbridge, and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. They became one of the most successful touring bands year over year.

The band has completed seven tours since 2015 with 164 concerts played to nearly four million fans. They also set Wrigley Field’s all-time concert attendance record for a single concert.