ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One day after a deadly head-on crash took the life of a 10-year-old girl and injured six others, some nearby residents continue to feel heartbroken.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said Pat Sewell.

Sewell lives near Bellefontaine and Shepley roads.

Sewell and other nearby residents also said speeding is not unusual along Bellefontaine Road. They also said when traffic backs up, some drivers lose patience and try to drive around slower vehicles.

“Slow down,” said Sewell. “A little girl lost her life.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. A family of three inside one vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The 10-year-old girl killed was the only person not wearing a seatbelt in the other vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The investigation into the crash could take several weeks to complete.