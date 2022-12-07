ST. LOUIS – One person has died after a crash that stemmed from a “tactical pursuit” Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis, police say.

The crash happened before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Theodosia and Arlington avenues. Police have not identified the victim who died, but noted it was a man between 18 and 22 years old.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tells FOX 2 the crash happened after one driver took off from one detective with an anti-crime task force, leading to a pursuit. The suspect vehicle was possible stolen. A pursuit ensued through many north St. Louis streets before the crash.

Investigators tell FOX 2 up to five vehicles might have been involved in the collision. After the crash, the driver in the suspect vehicle took off, but the passenger remained at the scene. Police say one person inside one of the vehicles struck has died.

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. (Photos courtesy: FOX 2 staff)

The St. Louis Police Department tells FOX 2 that responding officers applied spike strips east on Page Street to Arlington Avenue. STLMPD says additional information is limited, but an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.