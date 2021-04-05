Deadly day: 4 killed in 4 separate incidents in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – It was a very violent Monday afternoon across the St. Louis area. Four people were killed in four different incidents in about an hour’s time.

A woman at one crime scene said, “It’s ridiculous it’s getting ugly around here.”

At about 2:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Gravois, police found a man suffering a neck wound, not conscious, and barely breathing. Emergency crews report the 30-year-old man died later.

“I probably won’t walk with my granddaughter down her for a while,” the woman said.

About 30 minutes earlier near Goodfellow and Mclaren, police thought they were responding to a car crash. When they arrived they discovered a person inside a vehicle that hit a pole. The victim had been shot and later died at the hospital.

Nearby, another person was also apparently shot and located inside a home.

And just before that, around 1:45 p.m., the body of a person was found under a sheet of metal in the 4700 block of Goodfellow.

One man said, “Everyone’s getting outrageous it’s the way life is. You got to watch who you mess with they can always come back and get you.”

The people quoted in this story declined to be identified. We have yet to learn the names of the murder victims or if any suspects have been arrested.