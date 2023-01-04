SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A deadly fire that broke out at a Spanish Lake apartment complex on New Year’s Eve has been deemed accidental.

The St. Louis County Police Department has identified John Hendrix, 71, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified.

The fire started around 6:10 p.m. Saturday at the Meadowglen Apartments in the 12400 block of Scenic Lake Drive. Police arrived to find an apartment fully-engulfed in flames. Firefighters eventually extinguished the blaze and located Hendrix’s body in the back of the apartment.

No other injuries were reported in the fire. St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives and other north county agencies were initially called to the scene to investigate.