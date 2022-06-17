ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There’s not much left of the home that exploded in north St. Louis County near the corner of Parker Road and North Ranch drive. Two people died in the explosion and four others faced life-threatening injuries.

The fire and explosion at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday sent neighbors rushing out to see if they could help.

“Who can go through something like this?” asked Quiana Warren.



She said her cousin lived in the house. Warren was in tears Friday asking for support for her family while she waits for answers about how the fire started.

“I need all my prayer warriors to pray big time because they need big prayers,” she said.

The Black Jack Fire Department reported the fire appeared to have started in the garage. St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are investigating along with the ATF.

Investigators also searched a home on Bluefield Drive Friday, about five miles away from the scene of the explosion. A relative of a person living at the home said detectives had a search warrant and were looking for evidence related to the explosion. He did not believe any incriminating evidence was found.

Friday evening, neighbors were still cleaning up debris that landed in the yards of nearby homes. R.W. Lacy and his daughter Ryleigh Lacy placed a stuffed animal at the mailbox of the home that burned. Ryleigh said she felt compelled to do something.