BONNE TERRE, Mo. – Bonne Terre Police responded to a disturbance call at a Motel 6 off Highway K a little before 12:30am this morning.

Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said that when officers approached a room, a male suspect came out and opened fire. Both officers were hit, but were able to return fire, killing the suspect.

One officer who was shot in the leg was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. That officer is 28 years old, and been an officer for 7 years.

The other office was taken to local hospital in critical condition. He later died from injuries. That officer was in his early 30’s, and had been on the force for about 5 years.

Cpl. Thompson, “Being a smaller town this is going to hit harder.”

Missouri highway patrol has officially taken over the investigation.

The names of the officers have not yet been reported.

There are no other details about the suspect or the nature of the disturbance call.