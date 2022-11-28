ST. LOUIS – Someone shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.
That was on Leduc Road and Marcus Avenue. Police have not yet identified the victim.
FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
by: Reggie Lee
Posted:
Updated:
