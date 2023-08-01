UNION, Mo. – One man is behind bars after a deadly shooting over the weekend in Union, Missouri, which followed a large disturbance at an Arby’s.

Prosecutors have charged Antoine Frazier, 40, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. Frazier is accused in the shooting death of Ronnie Wayne Sanford, 49.

The Union Police Department says the shooting is linked to a disturbance Sunday evening at the Arby’s restaurant in the 1500 block of Denmark Road. Police responded to a verbal disturbance involving around six people. Several of them began arguing inside the restaurant, then took matters outside.

When police arrived, some people involved in the argument took off from the restaurant. Others stuck around to explain what unfolded.

While officers collected information, one woman at the scene received a call from her husband in which he reportedly stated he shot another man. Police then responded near some businesses along US Highway 50 and found Sanford lying in the street. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities arrested Frazier near the scene of the shooting. He is being held at the Franklin County Detention facility on a no-bond warrant.