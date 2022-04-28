ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A food pantry has received a large donation from a local car dealer for the third year in a row. Sunset Hills Subaru gave Ritenour Co-Care Food Pantry a $56,000 check. They have donated over $150,000 to the food pantry over the last few years.

The check was presented to the pantry’s board of directors in the dealership’s showroom on Watson Road.

“We don’t want anyone to ever go hungry,” writes Sunset Hills Subaru General Manager, Ryan Blankenship.” Right now it’s a particularly challenging times for families and we know the food pantry can use our help.”

“Their generous donations this year and in the past help cover a majority of our operating costs for the year,” states Sister Brenda Fritz, the interim Executive Director of the Ritenour Co-Care Food Pantry.

The Ritenour Co-Care Food Pantry has been helping families since 1980. They provide food with respect to anyone living within the Ritenour School District. There are 750 families who receive food from the pantry every month.