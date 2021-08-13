Death investigation: Teen’s body found on Creve Coeur Golf Course

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A teen was found dead on a golf course Friday morning. Police were in the area for a report of a missing person.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Fairways Circle at around 10:45 am Friday. A family member found the body of the 19-year-old boy on the Creve Coeur Golf Course while officers were still gathering information on the case. They told officers about the location of the deceased teen.

Police say that there did not appear to be any sign of foul play at the scene. They closed a portion of the golf course while conducting the investigation.

St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Creve Coeur Police Department are currently investigating the death. They are trying to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the teen will be released after all relatives are notified of the news.



